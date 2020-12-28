SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for a man they say entered Puff's on Market Street, assaulted an employee, held a screwdriver to his back while demanding the register be opened this morning.
Police Chief Brad Hare said the man was able to get a small amount of cash and fled out the front door east on Market St at around 6 a.m. Monday.
"I don't even know what to say," he said. "This incident is not related to any other incident but this has to stop."
Hare said the clerk inside the store suffered minor injuries.
Police are now looking for a Hispanic male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
This is the third armed robbery in the city in three weeks. The first occurred on Dec. 15 when a man entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer’s back while demanding narcotics. The man was able to flee out a back door, police said.
The second was on Christmas Eve when two armed males entered Penn Jersey Mart on North Fourth Street while displaying handguns and assaulting an employee before robbing the register and fleeing, police said.