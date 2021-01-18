SUNBURY — City police are trying to identify a man they say approached a Sunbury resident on N. 8th Street and displayed a handgun on Sunday.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the incident took place at around 6:45 p.m.
Bremigen is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual. He is asking anyone with information to people call the police station at 570-286-4587 or Northumberland County 911.
All calls will be kept confidential, Bremigen said. No other details of the incident are being released at this time, police said.