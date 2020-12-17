SUNBURY — Sunbury police are warning residents parked on snow emergency routes that they need to move their vehicles by 1 p.m. Thursday or they will be ticketed.
Police Chief Brad Hare said he is receiving complaints from the Department of Works that vehicles are still parked in areas they were not supposed to be and it is hindering efforts to clear streets.
Vehicles need to be moved off the following streets: Arch, Catawissa, Fairmont, Market, Reagan, Wolverton, 2nd, 4th and 11th streets.
"We are asking residents to get these cars moved so the city can clean plow and remove snow," he said. "Please help us with this so we can get things returned to normal as soon as possible."