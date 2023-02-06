SUNBURY — Five people, including two wanted individuals, are in police custody following a sweep Monday morning tied to an investigation into a stolen vehicle last month.
Jonathan Boardman, 36, of Front Street in Northumberland, and Adam Heim, 42, of Pine Street in Sunbury, were taken into custody after Susquehanna Township and Harrisburg police located a stolen vehicle dumped in Harrisburg, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen. The vehicle was stolen from Sunbury Frame and Alignment on Fifth Street in late January, police said.
Sunbury officer Keith Tamborelli was notified by Harrisburg Police that the vehicle had been located and law enforcement personnel said they were able to identify Boardman and Heim, Brmeigen said.
When arrest warrants were issued early Monday morning at a home on Pine Street, officers also located Shannon Hommel, 32, Christian Fegley, 22, and a third wanted person who police have not identified, according to Bremigen.
Hommel was wanted on a felony warrant that included possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, while Fegley was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Snyder County for dangerous drugs, Bremeigen said.
Boardman, Heim and Hommel were all transported to Northumberland County Jail, while Fegley was taken to Snyder County Prison. The fifth person was taken by Northumberland County Probation and sent to Northumberland County Jail, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said multiple agencies assisted with the arrest warrants and that the investigation is ongoing.
Bremigen said Boardman and Heim will be charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and felony receiving stolen property. Bremigen said more charges could follow the arrests of all five individuals.