SUNBURY — Residents may not catch Sunbury Police Officer Aaron Doyle doing a wheelie or bunny hop, but they can expect to see him cruising through the neighborhood on bicycle patrol.
"I love how accessible this makes me to the public," Doyle said. "It's great to stop and talk with people."
Police Chief Brad Hare said since he took over the department in 2019 he wanted his officers in the neighborhoods mingling with residents.
“This was the perfect way to do that,” Hare said. “So I sent Officer Doyle to bike school for policing and he is enjoying the weather and riding around meeting with people.”
The department hasn't used the bike program since 2010 due to a shortage of manpower.
The patrolman's first ride was on July 2, when Doyle spent a lot of his 12-hour shift cruising Sunbury. Doyle kept record of some of the trip and he clocked in at 12 miles riding through the city.
Doyle said having the children of the community ask him questions is a great feeling.
"Young kids love this," he said. "They like to ride bikes so it's a great avenue to talk to the younger children about everything, not just bikes."
Hare said the Cannondale Police mountain bikes were purchased by the former Sunbury Textile Mill and they are equipped with police lights.
“These are not meant to be used for traffic stops,” Hare said. “Officer Doyle learned all there is to learn about how to do community policing on the bike and he will be passing that knowledge off to the other officers.”
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department also has a bike program and uses them when time allows.
“It’s a great tool to have as when we used these we were able to go out and interact with the kids and they were much more receptive to us,” he said.
“It’s a great way for us to get out and meet people.”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is thrilled to see his officers mingling with the community — especially on bikes.
“It’s another way to reduce the barriers between our officers and members of the public,” he said. “It's also a great way for the kids to talk to an officer. Law enforcement has changed so much, vehicles have tinted windows, windows are closed, everything could be a barrier so this strips this all away.”
Karlovich also had the bikes serviced in hopes to get the program back up and running.
Lisa Jackson, 32, of Sunbury, said she saw the officer biking around and she thought it was “neat.”
“It’s one of those things you see in bigger areas,” she said. “What kid doesn’t like bikes? So what a nice way for the kids to talk to the officers and learn about bikes.”
Bob Snyder, owner of The Squeeze In, on Market St., said he was impressed with the department's continued progression.
"The other night I saw the officer on the bike in the rain and thought that was pure dedication," he said. "it's a positive program the department is doing. I fully support it."