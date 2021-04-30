SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department's $50,000 body camera system is now live. Officers are thrilled with the new technology because it provides a safety measure for both police and the public, according to Chief Brad Hare.
The department began recording all dispatched calls and traffic stops on Friday using body cameras made by WatchGuard by Motorola Solutions, and have begun an era of change inside the department, Hare said.
“We are continuing to move this department forward with upgrades,” Hare said. “This is a whole new police department from where we were 10 years ago.”
Thanks to the efforts of the city and former officer Terry Ketchum, Hare said the department received a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The body cameras are constantly recording, Hare said. As soon as an officer enters the police station, the units will begin to automatically download the footage to a secure server in case any evidence is needed, Hare said. If there are issues with the wireless connection, then a card can be removed from the units and downloaded manually, Hare said. "The units are on a constant loop and will always be recording," he said.
Sunbury is one of the few Valley police departments recommending or exploring the use of body cameras. Mahoning Township Police Department, in Montour County, is preparing to utilize the technology.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said his department has the same equipment and cameras as Sunbury and is waiting on the server system to be ready for his department to go live with the technology.
Hare said his officers began to test the equipment on Wednesday and Thursday before recording began Friday.
“Everyone is getting used to the equipment and we are happy to be able to continue to provide up-to-date technology,” Hare said. "It didn't take much for our officers to be trained. We had several test runs with the equipment the past few days and it all is working properly.'
The footage is stored on a separate server and any video taken that is used as part of an investigation would not be released to the public unless it is played in open court. According to the state’s Right to Know Law, body cam footage, dashboard footage or investigation reports that are part of any ongoing investigations are not public record.
WatchGuard trainer Jared Janson, of Texas, visited Sunbury this week and trained the officers in the use of the cameras.
“The officers have been great,” he said. “They really took to the cameras with ease.”
Cpl. Brad Slack said he is happy the department continues to use modern technology.
"We continue to upgrade and the body cameras are a great addition," he said. "These are protection for both the public and the officer."