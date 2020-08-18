SUNBURY — Police are investigating a shooting at a home along the 300 block of Arch Street in Sunbury this morning.
Police are still inside the home at 336 Arch Street, more than an hour after the first reports of shots. An ambulance has been on the scene for more than an hour as well.
Sunbury Police said one person is in custody and three others have been detained.
Sunbury Police, along with officers from Northumberland, Point Township and Shamokin Dam, entered a home about 10:05 this morning.
Adult probation officers from Northumberland County were also on the scene.
Arch Street remains closed at Fourth Street to allow for emergency response. A portion of the street is blocked with police tape.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.