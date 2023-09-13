SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Acting Chief Travis Bremigen said a probe into the body of a man discovered Tuesday afternoon on South Third Street showed the 70-year-old died of natural causes.
Bremigen said he was not releasing the name because the next of kin has not yet been notified.
At around 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Third Street they found a male lying on the ground, police said.
Bremigen said individuals walking discovered the body and called Northumberland County 911.
Bremigen said a Northumberland County coroner was called to the scene to investigate.
Police said the Norfolk Southern railroad line was closed along with Walnut from Third to Fourth and Walnut and Church streets and traffic was being diverted during the investigation.
Bremigen said once the family is notified, police will release the name of the victim.