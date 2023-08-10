SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for an man they say broke in a home on Highland Avenue and assaulted a woman early Thursday morning.
Police Chief Brad Hare said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highland Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.
Hare said when officers arrived, they were told a white male in his late 30's or early 40's, wearing a dark colored T-shirt, jeans, 5 feet, 8 to 10 inches tall, with facial hair knocked on the woman's door and asked for "Mike."
When the woman said no one lived there by that name she closed the door and when she turned around, the man was inside her home and hit her over the head with his fist, police said.
The man then fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact Sunbury Police at 570-988-4539 or call Northumberland County 911.