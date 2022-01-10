SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for a Muncy man who officers say was discovered to possess a stolen gun after a probe into a Jan. 3 shooting that occurred off of Packer Street.
Hakeem Jefferson, 28, of West Water Street, is wanted by city police after they say a search of his vehicle revealed a stolen Beretta handgun, two 9mm magazines and a black ski mask.
The search warrant, signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey, was served on Jan. 4. A search for the gun owner revealed the gun had been reported as stolen, according to officers.
On Monday, Toomey signed an arrest warrant on charges of felony person not to possess a firearm and felony receiving stolen property.
Yusuf McLaurin, 23 of Fairmount Avenue, was charged with shooting alleged victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, who both were listed as recovering from their injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.