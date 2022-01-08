SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for individuals involved in a shooting Friday night where police say shots were fired into a Bainbridge Street home.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said police were dispatched to the 100 block of Bainbridge at around 11:58 p.m. Friday night after reports of shots fired into a structure.
No one was injured in the incident, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said police secured the area and began searching for an individual who they say was on foot when the shots occurred.
Bremigen said police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Bremigen said Valley police departments, including the state police, arrived on scene to assist with the investigation. Police did not say how many shots were fired or hit the home.
This is the second shooting incident in less than a week in the city. On Jan. 3, police reported two people were shot near Packer Street. Yusuf McLaurin, 23 of Fairmount Avenue, was charged in the shooting after police say he shot two men who both went to the hospital. McLaurin was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday morning and jailed.
The victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, went to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the shooting and are recovering from the injuries, police said.
Anyone with information on Friday's shooting incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911