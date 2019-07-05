Sunbury police seek two males in a small blue pickup truck who allegedly attempted to pick up a 10-year-old girl on Catawissa Avenue Friday afternoon.
Officer Brad Slack said he and officer Earl Johnson were dispatched to Catawissa Avenue at 4:32 p.m. for a reported possible attempted child abduction.
Johnson spoke with the grandmother of the child and the girl, who stated the family came home and were unloading their vehicle when the truck pulled up, Slack said. The girl said a male passenger, possibly with dark hair and a blonde beard, stepped halfway out of the truck and stated “hey, little girl, do you want a ride?” police said.
The child said she ran back to her grandmother. They said they believed the truck turned on Race Street and disappeared in an unknown direction, Slack said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911’s non-emergency number, 570-988-4539.