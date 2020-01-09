SUNBURY — Sunbury police are still searching for individuals officers believe were involved in a gun incident early Sunday morning.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen on Thursday released photos of four individuals he said police are looking to speak with in connection to the incident that began at 12:49 a.m. near Gashouse Alley on the 600 block of Market Street.
Bremigen said officers discovered blood at the scene and determined a gun was pulled and a shot was fired following several witness interviews.
Bremigen said he is unsure if anyone was struck by a bullet. He said the incident occurred during a 30-person fight.
Officers spoke with several who were attempting to flee the area Sunday, Bremigen said. Bremigen said officers taped off the area and discovered the blood at the scene.
Evangelical Community Hospital, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and Geisinger facilities were put on notice to alert authorities if anyone came into an emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound.
"Sunbury police are looking to speak with and identify these four males in connection with the early morning disturbance which involved a gunshot," Bremigen said. "The investigation is ongoing. I would like any and all information from anyone that may have been at the scene or have any information."
Sunbury was assisted by police officers from Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Ralpho Township, Lewisburg, Milton and Stonington state police.
Bremigen is asking anyone with information to call Northumberland County Department of Public Safety at 570-988-4539.