SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for an individual who officers say held a knife to a customer's back Tuesday afternoon at Custom Care Pharmacy while demanding narcotics.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the initial call came to police around 1:40 p.m. saying the man fled the store in an unknown direction down Court Street, which is near the pharmacy, located at 439 Market St.
Hare said the individual entered the store, brandished the knife and held it to a customer's back and said, "no one will get hurt just give me the drugs." No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Hare said the man left through the back of the store and was able to steal several different narcotics.
Hare said police are now searching for a white male, around 5-foot-8 wearing all black clothing, a leather jacket, and a black mask.
Hare said the Northumberland County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene and police are now searching the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.