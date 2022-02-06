SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for three men after Sunday night stabbings of two male victims along North Third Street.
One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and a second is being treated for minor injuries, police said.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said police were dispatched to the area of North Third Street for a report of an assault victim at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had “multiple stab wounds” and he was being transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Police said the medical condition of of that victim is not known. Police said Sunday night that were not releasing the names of the victims.
Bremigen said officers planned to work through the night and have several leads, including surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland County 911 center, police said.