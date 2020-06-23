SUNBURY — A dead dog was discovered by its owner inside a dumpster after she returned home to her apartment.
Cindy McKeegan, 60, of 8th Street, and Sunbury police are seeking the public's assistance to get answers. McKeegan claims her 11-year-old teacup Yorkshire terrier, named Flindy Sue, was killed while she was not home Monday.
McKeegan said she was at the doctor's when a maintenance man called to say her door was unlocked.
"I asked him to please go check on my dog because I had locked the door," she said. "He told me I better come home."
When McKeegan arrived, she said she saw blood but could not find the animal.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said officers conducted a search and discovered the animal dead inside a dumpster. Hare said his department is investigating the incident.
'If anyone knows anything or was in the area of the 8th Street Apartments on Monday, please contact us," Hare said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sunbury Police Officer Dara Kieski at 570-988-4539.