Sunbury police said they had a quiet New Year's weekend and Chief Brad Hare thanked the public after their actions gave police the chance to be out and mingle with the public because the call volume was way down.
Hare said the department answered 22 calls from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2 and only one driving-under the-influence arrest was made.
"We are very grateful the public was able to go out and have a good time and no major incidents were reported," he said. "This gave our officers a chance to go downtown and meet with the residents and walk the park and talk to people."
Hare said the department responded to three domestic disputes through the weekend.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and city employees and volunteers brought back the Downtown Celebration on New Year's Eve, which drew several hundred to the park.
The Sunbury Ice Rink drew more than 500 people on New Year's Eve for the free skating event, former Mayor Kurt Karlovich said.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation for the city, said the weekend was a success and he was thankful to all the volunteers and residents who came out to enjoy themselves.
"Everyone had a great time," he said. "I am so glad to see the ice rink was packed with people out having a good time. We want to thank everyone who came out to celebrate with us and we look forward to a great 2023 in the city."
Hare said there were no incidents at the park during the event.