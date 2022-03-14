SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council, Mayor Josh Brosious and Chief Brad Hare are sending their old police vests and helmets to Ukraine to help Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing war with Russia.
Hare informed City Council Monday night during a regular council meeting that he was contacted by the Williamsport Fraternal Order of Police and was asked about old vests and equipment to be donated to Ukraine.
Hare said he rounded up the vests and helmets and was more than happy to make the donation, on council's approval.
City Council members didn't hesitate before agreeing to send the equipment.
"We are happy to be able to send what we have to help in any way," Hare said. "Something is better than nothing."
Brosious agreed.
"It is great we have the equipment that can be used," he said.
Also during the council meeting, Hare and members of the fire department and code office were treated to stuffed animals by the Moose Club, in Sunbury.
The stuffed moose animals are given to law enforcement by the club as something to keep in their trunks while on duty in case there are any incidents that include children.
Moose Club administrator Slade Shreck said the club wanted the city's departments to have some of the stuffed animals for when they are out in the line of duty.
Council members and Brosious also paused the spending of American Rescue Funds until the group gets a complete list of what they will be spending the money on.
Brosious said it was the smart thing to do until each council member had a complete list of projects or organizations they wanted to fund. Council said they would be meeting in an informal session to throw ideas out and see what is the best use of the funds.
So far the city has given $200,000 of the nearly $1 million they received away. The Americus Hose C., received $100,000 toward the purchase of a new fire truck, while the East End Hose Co., also received $100,000 for the purchase of updated equipment.
Council meets again March 28 inside the Shikellamy High School for a special meeting in order to honor the Shikellamy marching band. The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will be held inside the cafeteria.