SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Cpl. Brad Slack said Halloween is one of his favorite times of the year because he gets to paint pumpkins with city children.
Slack will get up bright and early on Saturday and set up for the annual fall festival at the Otterbein Methodist Church, on 4th Street, which will include painting pumpkins with the children of the community beginning at noon and running through 6 p.m.
“This is something myself and our whole department look forward to each year,” Slack said. "It's always so much fun to meet with the children and see how creative they can be with their paintings."
Slack will be joined by fellow officers in the department and Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious.
This is a great event for the kids of our community to get a chance to interact with our police officers in Sunbury," Brosious said. "It's important that kids start to build trust and understand that the police are there to help them when they need it."
There will be a petting zoo, games, arts and crafts and plenty of food for people to enjoy, Slack said.
Brosious will also host a community hero's service which will begin at 11 a.m., Slack said.
"I am excited for everyone to come out and meet with us and just have a good time," Slack said. "It's supposed to be a great day outside so come on down and hang out with the police department and the mayor."