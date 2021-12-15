SUNBURY — Sunbury Police are now officially working out of their new station on Arch Street, according to Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said he wanted to inform residents and anyone looking to come to the police department that officers are now officially in their new location at 337 Arch Street, even though the building is not quite ready for the public.
"We are now operating out of our new location," Hare said. "We are still doing some touchup work but the station will be ready for public viewing after the new year."
Officers have been slowly moving to their new station for the past two weeks, he said.
The structure at 440 Market St. will now become vacant for the time being, according to city officials.
The Arch Street facility, a 5,900-square-foot building, was gutted and got a complete electrical overhaul. Cameras and high-speed internet were installed. The facility will house offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
Desks have been moved in, security measures are in place and other than a few final touchups, the department is ready to be unveiled.
“This is all very exciting for the department and the residents,” Councilman Jim Eister said.