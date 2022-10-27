SUNBURY — City officials and volunteers continue the planning process for the return of the New Year’s Eve Celebration in Sunbury.
The event is set to take place on Dec. 31 after Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted the city to have a celebration after the event got canceled the past two years.
The last event was held downtown in 2018 when then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich decided to bring the event back after a two-year hiatus.
Karlovich, who remains active in the city, is on the planning committee for this year’s event.
"I am looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve in Sunbury again," Karlovich said. "Many great things are being planned at the ice rink and Cameron Park to welcome 2023. It's amazing city officials brought back this free-to-attend event."
Brosious said the theme for the celebration is “A Winter Wine and Brew Fest.”
"Operation New Year’s Eve Event is in full effect," he said. "We have a bunch of great wineries and breweries lined up. We have Pineknotter, Three Breads Brewery along with the Moose Lodge. We have Spyglass, Iron Vines, Whispering Oakes and Davino Wineries. We have Midtown Bistro sponsoring our EndZone tent that will be showing the college football games and we have two great bands coming to play."
Brosious said the bands are Hometown Strangers and Cass and the Bailout Crew which play a mixed of tops from the 70’s until today's hits that will be sponsored by the Fraternity of the Eagles.
"We will have live-streaming of Times Square in New York City and events along with the lighting of the Edison light bulb. To finish of the event we will have a firework show sponsored by Light ‘‘em Up fireworks."
Officials said the city will also have a free event for children at the Sunbury Ice Rink.
The rink will offer free skating and various treats for the children. There will be a DJ playing music all day as well, Barner said.
The hours for the events are still being determined, Brosious said.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or setting up a stand is asked to contact City Hall at 570 286-7820.