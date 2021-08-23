SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council will now require employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination to wear a mask while working and force those who are vaccinated to prove it by presenting their vaccination card to the city administrator.
Employees that are vaccinated will also receive a free personal day to use before the end of the year, while those considering the vaccination will also get a free personal day to use if they provide the vaccination card. The measure was used as an incentive for people to get vaccinated, councilmembers said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich and councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Chris Reis all approved the updated COVID-19 guidelines for the rest of the year during Monday night’s city council meeting.
Councilman Josh Brosious was not present at the meeting but said he disagrees with the decision.
“I disagree with what the council voted on with these requirements because I believe it is the individual’s choice to wear one or not,” Brosious said. “By saying you don’t need to wear one if you are vaccinated lets me personally feel indirectly forced to get a vaccine and it should be up to the individuals not the employer’s choice for them. We didn’t even set any regulations for the public, so how do we single out our employees?”
Reis said the goal is to keep people safe and wants to discuss the matter with Brosious.
“We want the city to be able to function as normal as possible moving forward,” he said. “I welcome a call from Councilman (Josh) Brosious to discuss his opinion on it, since he was unable to attend, but based off all the info we had, we felt this was the best course of action to keep operations going and avoid city operations to be impacted like they were last year.”
The city will not be enforcing any masks for people visiting city offices.
The updated policy will now be that vaccinated employees must present their vaccination card to City Administrator Derrick Backer while unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask while working.
City officials also approved the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program money for 2021.
The city will spend $214,747, in the Susquehanna Avenue Stormwater Separation project, as part of the Reagan Street Project.
The city also set aside $58,000 to the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park or S.W.E.E.P project, created by Karlovich.
The city meets again on Sept. 13 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.