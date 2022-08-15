SUNBURY — Residents should be able to travel Reagan Street without issues again by the end of the month.
Sunbury officials reported Monday the street is expected to fully reopen before Aug. 31.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said officials will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 to walk the road with state Rep. Lynda Culver, Sen. John Gordner and other public officials.
The project began last year after the city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass, Councilman Jim Eister said.
The project, when complete, will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Eister said the next phase will begin once Reagan Street is complete. That project is the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines “where necessary,” Eister said.
The Reagan Street project also included a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to install new curbing on corners and make them American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Backer said the group of officials will meet on Aug. 22 at 2nd and Reagan streets.
Eister said he is happy for the city that the roadwork is getting completed.
"This being open will be a big deal because Reagan Street is a main artery for us here in the city," he said. "This has been more than a year and we are all excited for residents to be able to use the road again."
Eister said he is looking forward to having Culver and Gordner on site.
"They (Culver and Gorder) have helped us with this project with funding from the beginning," Eister said. "We are all thankful for all they have done."