SUNBURY — Sunbury will receive $414,672 in grant money in order to rebuild part of the WPA Wall after Gov. Tom Wolf released the funds Wednesday.
City Administrator Derrick Backer applied for the grant and on Tuesday was informed the city would be getting the money in order to rebuild about 600 feet of the protective wall that sits behind the flood wall near the Susquehanna River on Pine and Front Street.
Sunbury Municipal Authority flood control manager Jeff Lewis said the money is a blessing and said that a section of the WPA Wall was in need of repairs.
"This is great," he said. "This will now last well past our lifetimes."
Lewis said the wall is being built in order to protect the main flood wall in case of emergencies.
“This is a huge help for the city,” Lewis said. “This wall will act as the first line of defense and the strength of this wall is unbelievable.”
The wall is a product of Redi-Rock, a national company that produces cement retaining walls.
Each rock weighs roughly one ton, officials said.
Sunbury used Redi-Rock in 2012 during the construction of the amphitheater.
The cost of the whole wall project is $500,000, which Backer said will be paid for in grant funding.
“This is just another example of the great support the city receives from our state officials that help the city complete our projects. In the last 21 months, with the help of our partners at the state and county, as city administrator, I have been able to secure $8.5 million of state, federal and private funding for numerous projects around Sunbury that will benefit generations to come," Backer said.
"These projects help remove blighted areas, promote economic development, and puts an emphasis on public safety. These funding sources have allowed us to pave numerous streets that were crumbling, and we are now looking at a complete reconstruction of Packer Street in the near future," he said. "These funds have allowed us to work with Sen. John Gordner, state Rep. Lynda Culver, and the county commissioners and their staff to put a plan in place to work on the former Celotex site to allow for that site to be developed and turned into an economic driver for the community."
Eister thanked Backer and said the grants are a huge help to the city.
"This is great for our residents," he said. "Now with another part of the wall getting fixed, we are continuing to make progress."
Eister, who has overseen the River Front Project since its inception in 2010, said he was thrilled for the latest round of funding.
“This wall will help us out so much,” he said. “We will have a stronger line of defense. Plus when people are walking down by the river they will get to see just how nice this looks."
There will be landscaping completed with the project, Lewis said
Wolf announced on Wednesday 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.
“These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”
The 130 Act 13 projects approved are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.