SUNBURY — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded a $1,050,000 grant for repaving and streetscape improvements along Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury.
The grant was announced by Sen. John R. Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver from the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The project includes the removal and replacement of deteriorated sidewalks and reconstruction of the road down to the stone base. Extensive truck traffic has degraded the roadway, making passage through the area more difficult for all local motorists, according to city officials. The total project is estimated to be about $9 million, city officials said.
“The city of Sunbury has been working diligently over the last few years to identify and resolve its infrastructure concerns, and I am excited to be able to assist them with these necessary improvements,” Culver said. “Anyone who has traveled on foot or in a vehicle on Susquehanna Avenue is aware of the challenges caused by the condition of the road, as well as the problems posed by heavy rainfall. Grants like this are competitive in nature, so I commend city leadership for being proactive in dealing with a much-needed upgrade that will improve emergency response times, make travel safer and address storm water sewer separation.”
Gordner agreed.
“I want to congratulate the mayor and City Council for their successful application to the CFA,” Gordner said. “The significant state investment in this project will help to alleviate some transportation issues in this section of the city”
The Commonwealth Financing Authority was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was thankful to Gordner and Culver.
"We are very excited to receive this funding," he said. "This would have never happened with without Sen. Gordner and state Rep. Culver. This is one more step to getting this project completed."