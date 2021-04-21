SUNBURY — Almost half of the $1.5 million Reagan Street flood project money was awarded in grant money to Sunbury with help from the efforts of Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) awarded $700,000 toward the project after Gordner said, he and Culver supported the project and made that support known in Harrisburg.
The project includes a separation of stormwater and sewage pipes, which will assist in mitigating flood conditions during rain events.
“I am grateful that the CFA saw the merits of the application submitted by the City of Sunbury,” Gordner said. “This will continue the revitalization and flood mitigation of the downtown area."
Councilman Jim Eister is in charge of the project said he was thrilled when he heard the news Wednesday.
“We are grateful to Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver for everything they continue to do for the city of Sunbury,” he said Wednesday. “This was fantastic news for our residents and they will benefit from this project for many years to come.”
Culver said she is happy for residents.
“I am excited to watch this project come to fruition,” she said.
Gordner said $325 million was made in requests across the state and only $48 million was given out. Gordner said Sunbury was fortunate to receive $700,000 of that $48 million.
“This is an important and much needed project,” Gordner said. “We are pleased to have received funding.”
The project is set to start to go to the bidding process for contractors to conduct the work in May.