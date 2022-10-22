SUNBURY — The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority continues to work with city officials in an attempt to fight blight.
Sunbury officials and the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority have made dealing with nuisance properties a priority since then-Mayor David Persing revived the authority in 2012.
Progress has been steady over the past 10 years — more than 120 homes that had been added to the city’s nuisance list have been rehabilitated and then removed from the list.
Currently, 74 properties are on the list, according to a report given to council by redevelopment authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula.
However, a lot of the properties listed are now being fixed or a plan of improvement has been put in place after the authority and Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski continue to work with residents.
Apfelbaum Kula recently told council the code department is more active now than it has ever been and progress is being made.
"We are thankful for everyone willing to work together," she told council.
Wojciechowski, said his department and the authority are working hand-in-hand.
“We have been in many houses in the last year that we never had access to before," he said.
Of the properties that have been rehabilitated over the past decade, at least 50 vacant, abandoned and blighted properties were acquired and sold through the eminent domain process, Apfelbaum Kula said.
One property on Catawissa Avenue was previously taken over by the authority and later sold at a public auction for $21,000, Apfelbaum Kula said.
Money raised from sales goes back to the redevelopment authority to start working on the next home, she said.
Apfelbaum Kula appears at City Council meetings on a regular basis and updates the board and Mayor Josh Brosious on progress.
Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich said he pays attention to Sunbury.
"I am going to be coming to a redevelopment authority meeting this month," he said. "I like what the model is they are doing and I want to learn more."
Former code officer Joe Swope who retired from Sunbury as a full-time employee is now working in Shamokin.
"I am so thankful to have him," Ulrich said. "He is super. He knows so much because of his years of experience."
The authority is a separate entity from Sunbury, existing under the PA Urban Development Law. It has its own budget, funds and grant review process.
It does not receive funding from Sunbury and no taxpayer monies are used for efforts to tackle blight. Apfelbaum-Kula said the authority has not had to apply for any grants from the Pennsylvania Blight Remediation Program, which can land up to $25,000 for projects to develop blight plans.
The first step in taking over property is to present it to City Council, as a declared public nuisance pursuant to the Third Class City Code and PA Eminent Domain Code. This step puts the property owner, any lienholders, and the public on notice that a property has been identified as a blight threat, according to the code.
After a property is declared a public nuisance property, the property owner has 30 days to fix the code violations or to establish a game plan with the Sunbury Code Enforcement Office, according to the code.
If the property owner fails to abate the code issues causing the public nuisance, then the property will be recommended to the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority to continue in the Blighted Property Program, according to the code.
That’s when the city can take control of a home or put it up for public auction, according to the code.