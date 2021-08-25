SUNBURY — Since former Sunbury Mayor Dave Persing’s revival of the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority in 2012, more than 100 homes have come on and off the public nuisance list in an effort to fight blight.
Redevelopment Authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula explained to City Council Monday that currently the city has 43 homes on the public nuisance list but that doesn’t mean the properties are dead.
Apfelbaum-Kula said once a home is named to the list, the property owners and the code department begin to work together to find a resolution, which recently happened for four homes in the city.
The Authority is a separate entity from Sunbury, existing under the PA Urban Development Law. It has its own budget, funds and grant review process. It does not receive funding from Sunbury and no taxpayer monies are used for efforts to tackle blight, Apfelbaum Kula said.
“The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority considers whether the property is vacant, poses a threat to public health and safety, has multiple code violations, and the impact on the surrounding properties and neighborhood,” she said.
The first step in taking over a property is to present it to City Council, as a declared public nuisance pursuant to the Third Class City Code and PA Eminent Domain Code. This important step puts the property owner, any lienholders, and the public on notice that a property has been identified as a blight threat.
After a property is declared a public nuisance property, the property owner(s) has 30 days to fix the code violations or to establish a game plan with the Sunbury Code Enforcement Office. If the property owner(s) fail to abate the code issues causing the public nuisance, then the property will be recommended to the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority to continue in the Blighted Property Program.
And that’s when the city can take control of a home or put it up for public auction.
Currently, the 43 homes listed as of Monday, will now have 30 days to get the violations fixed, and some of those violations could be smaller ones.
In the last 10 years, more than 100 properties have come on and off the nuisance list, according to city officials. At least 50 vacant, abandoned and blighted properties were acquired and sold through the eminent domain process. One property previously taken over by the authority was later sold at public auction for $2,100 and the new owners then paid $12,013.23 for previous expenses on the property. That’s $14,000 on one property.
Owners also have options once their property has been listed.
They can challenge the declaration within 30 days, according to the public notice.
"The Public Nuisance Property List typically has 35-40 properties on it,” Apfelbaum-Kula said. "These properties are in various stages of being addressed by the code office, property owners, city and redevelopment authority. On the current list, about 1/3 of the properties are being acquired by eminent domain or were recently acquired and sold to new property owners.”
Apfelbaum-Kula said the properties will remain on the list until issues are addressed.
"A second 1/3 are cases where the property owners are actively working with the code office to address the issues,” she said. "These properties won't be removed until mitigation of the code issues is complete. The final 1/3 are properties that are being watched carefully to determine if the next steps of eminent domain are appropriate. The redevelopment authority only proceeds with acquisition of vacant, abandoned properties. Whether a property is removed from the list prior to eminent domain because the property owner addressed the issues or after acquisition and public sale, these steps help address and remove blight in the city. It is a revolving process of adding and removing properties to utilize the public nuisance status as a tool of the blight removal program."
Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said he is proud of the work the code department and redevelopment authority continue to do in the city.
"It's great to see the continued fight on blight," he said.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said there is still more work to be done in the city.
"On both the residential and commercial side in dealing with blighted properties within Sunbury," he said. "I am looking forward to working with the code office and Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Childs, on tackling the commercial property issues we have within the city very soon. I have received numerous questions regarding commercial buildings since I came onboard and I want to ensure the citizens that when it comes to the dilapidated commercial properties within Sunbury, the property owners will be held accountable in accordance with the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code.”