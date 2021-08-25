SUNBURY — Disabled veterans will now have a place to sit by a pond on 5th Street thanks to the efforts of a resident and the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority.
Resident Keith Metzger, 55, who lives at 811 N. 5th St., was tired of looking at the vacant property next to his home at 813 N. 5th St., so he continued to watch the progress of the code department and the redevelopment authority in an attempt to take the property over.
“It was an eyesore and rundown and just something I couldn’t stand seeing anymore,” he said.“So I bought it.”
From there Metzger began working with redevelopment authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula and the city code department.
“It is thanks to them that this was all possible,” he said.
Metzger ended up purchasing the 30 x 180-foot lot for $1 but spent nearly $30,000 on the demolition and fixing the ground in order to put in his 25-by-15-foot pond, fully stocked with fish. The pond will be ready to go for the disabled veterans by 2022, Metzger said.
“I thought it would be nice for disabled veterans to come and be able to sit by the pond and read or just talk and relax,” Metzger said.
Redevelopment authority President Adam Purdy said he is thrilled for the city.
"This was a unique situation in which the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority, Sunbury Code Office, and city residents collaborated to remove a property from the public nuisance list by removing the blight associated with a city property," he said. "Mr. and Mrs. Metzger took notice of this property being identified as a public nuisance, and then took it upon themselves to acquire the property directly from the previous owner. They removed a problematic property, improved their neighborhood, and in doing so, they allowed the redevelopment authority to focus its time, energy, and resources on other projects. This project is a good example of the impact the redevelopment authority has had within the city, and shows that an interested and motivated property owner can help aide in the blight removal process."
Apfelbaum-Kula said the pond idea was the first of its kind for the redevelopment authority.
“I think it is a wonderful idea and you can see how nice this is turning out,” she said. “We are very proud of what Keith (Metzger) has done here. 813 N. 5th Street is an example of how putting the property on the public nuisance property list ignited a collaborative effort to remove the blight that existed.”
Apfelbaum-Kula said city code officers brought the property to the redevelopment authority and city's attention as well as actively engaged the property owner and interested neighbor.
"This sequence of events led to the purchase of the property by the neighbor. Further, the Metzgers have demoed the blighted structure and created a wonderful new side yard,” she said. "The majority of the time when a property is recommended to be removed from the public nuisance list, it's because of success stories like this where the property owner or interested parties stepped up and tackled the blight.
Apfelbaum-Kula presented pictures of the before and after to City Council on Monday and Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said he was impressed.
"Anytime a property owner can make an investment like that in the city, it is a good thing for everyone," Reis said. "
City Administrator Derrick Backer said success stories like Metzger's are what he likes to see.
“The beautification of Sunbury is an important aspect to the overall improvement of the city moving forward," he said.
"813 N. 5th street is a prime example of a success story of this program. The new property owner dismantled a blighted property that directly affected the image and the property values in the surrounding area. The Redevelopment Authority and the code enforcement office have had countless success stories just like this one for many years. Their work often goes unnoticed but should be appreciated by all. Getting rid of blight within the city was one of my top priorities when started my position as city administrator and it will continue to be a top priority.”