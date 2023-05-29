SUNBURY — Solemn words were said at Sunbury's 155th Memorial Day service, in tribute to those in the military who gave their lives in the line of duty for our country.
The service was preceded by a parade down Market Street, north on Fourth Street to the Sunbury City cemetery.
Hundreds of onlookers lined the way as the parade moved forward. The parade was led by the Shikellamy JROTC Color Guard, followed by the Shikellamy High School Marching Band, Coopers Division Battery B, Boy Scout Troop 331, and Sunbury Fire Department.
Honored speakers at the service included Terry McCarthy, commander of American Legion Post 201, Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, Pa. Rep. Mike Stender, R-108, Sunbury, and keynote speaker Retired Air Force Col. Jody Ocker.
"We pause in our busy schedules today," Stender said," reflecting on what it takes to be a soldier. The moral fabric of our men and women in uniform is made of a tough, durable fiber, which is impossible to rip."
It's never easy to send a loved one into harm's way, Stender continued, "and when these men and women depart to a place we may never have heard of, we take faith in God that they will return home safely.
"But sometimes they don't. And that is why we are here today, to honor their memory," he said.
"We fly the flag at half-staff today in honor of all of America's fallen," Ocker said. "When I look at the flag on Memorial Day, I think of the more than 1 million men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our nation at war."
She then brought that statement to life with the following statistics of lives lost: World War I, 116,516; World War II, 405,399; Korea, 36,574; Vietnam, 58,209: Iraq, 4,576; and the War in Afghanistan, 2,432. And more in other wars and conflicts.
Ocker recalled in stark terms soldiers doctors could not save when she was deployed as a nurse in the emergency/trauma unit at Blad Air Base in Iraq.
"The soldiers showed me that the 'ultimate sacrifice' was not an abstract concept, but very real," she said.
"Today, " Ocker continued, "as a grateful nation, we honor them all, paying tribute to lives that stopped forever and will never see another summer."
At noon on Monday flags were raised again to full-staff as a signal to the living to resolve not to let their sacrifices be in vain, but to rise up in their stead and continue the fight for liberty and justice for all in a nation undivided and as a beacon of hope to the world, Ocker said.
Craig Shultz, of Danville, a Vietnam veteran, who served from 1970-71, said "it is nice to see people come out on Memorial Day. My dad was a B-51 pilot from Danville in World War II, so I come out for him."