SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Cory Fasold is giving back to his community and has now taken on a capital project to help the homeless.
Fasold, 64, was nominated by three individuals this past year as someone who makes a difference in the Valley.
Sunbury resident and Shikellamy school board President Wendy Wiest and city resident and Sunbury Municipal Authority board member Tom Krieger nominated Fasold for his continued efforts to make Sunbury and the Valley a better place, they both said.
The third person to nominate Fasold was Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare. Hare said Fasold is an asset to the community and the police department.
“Cory (Fasold) is a kind hearted caring person who is always there when people need help,” Krieger said. “Whether it be to donate to the school district, help a fellow friend or just someone to go to talk with, Cory is always there. Sunbury is lucky to have him.”
Fasold, who is also a Shikellamy Braves Foundation board member is involved in two capital projects.
The first project was raising the funds for an $800,000 expansion project at Haven Ministry, in Sunbury. Haven Ministry is a homeless shelter that is looking to build a second floor onto the existing building in order to be able to accommodate more people.
“This is all an honor,” Fasold said. “What more can you say?”
Fasold said he had a rough year after he was diagnosed with cancer.
“I was given the worst medical diagnosis I had been given and told I couldn’t be cured,” Fasold said. “Six months later, I was told by the same doctor that he couldn’t find any more cancer in my body. So I feel that my life was extended and I want to continue to do something positive for others.”
The second major project this year Fasold is involved in is the Shikellamy Stadium project, which consists of the field getting turf, a new track and several other additions to the complex.
Fasold has been an advocate for a turf field for many years, he said.
Wiest said Fasold is a great choice for a Valley resident who has made a difference.
“Someone who makes a difference absolutely depicts Cory Fasold,” she said. “He has been instrumental in spearheading several projects this year alone in the Shikellamy community. He is someone you can count on to be positive and help forward movement on anything for the betterment of the community, and encourages others by his example. We are thankful for all that he does throughout the Valley.”
Hare agreed and said couldn’t think of a more deserving person than Fasold.
“He is always there for the Sunbury Police Department and is willing to help in any way he could,” Hare said. “I agree with the statement that Sunbury is lucky to have Cory. He is a true asset to this community, and I could not be happier see Cory get the recognition he deserves.”
Fasold also serves on the Kiwanis Club board and is the chairman of the playground committee Fasold is responsible for raising the funds to purchase updated playground equipment for the playground that sits near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.
Fasold and his wife and family also started the Fasold Family Fund, which is a nonprofit that raises funds in order to donate to children and animals in need.
Fasold said he doesn’t do anything for recognition but instead he helps because he wants to make the Valley a better place who are in need.
“I am not sure I am deserving of all of this because I have had others by my side to help,” he said. “I’m caught totally off guard and I am grateful for the nice things people are saying about me. I will continue to do what I can to help everyone.”