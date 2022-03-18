SUNBURY — A 79-year-old Sunbury man is jailed on $50,000 cash bail after city police said the man pumped a shotgun near a woman and police during a domestic incident on March 16.
Michael Santini, of North Fifth Street, is in jail on felony aggravated assault charges. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday.
Sgt. Travis Bemigen said police were dispatched to an address along North Fifth Street for a report of a domestic disturbance incident on March 16 at around 8:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the alleged victim and heard a person upstairs in the home. Police reported it sounded like the person was setting a shotgun.
When Bremigen attempted to make contact with Santini, Santini asked Bremigen if he was a police officer. When Santini made it to the bottom of the steps he didn't have the shotgun in his hand, Bremigen said. According to court documents, the officer told Santini he was being placed under arrest.
When Bremigen attempted to place handcuffs on Santini, Santini began to resist and Bremigen said Santini was taken to the ground and secured.
The victim told police that Santini had made threats to the woman with the gun and that he also grabbed a large knife before telling the woman he was going upstairs to get a gun, police said. The woman said Santini had consumed alcohol prior to the argument taking place.
Santini will appear before Toomey at a later date for a preliminary hearing on the charges.