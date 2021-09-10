SUNBURY — Chad Wiest stopped watching the news about Afghanistan because it just makes him angry.
The 36-year old veteran, who served as a Marine from 2009 through 2013, said Sept. 11 is a day that reminds him of why he decided to serve his country and seeing the turmoil in the Middle East also reminds him of his brothers and sisters that served.
“I remember walking into study hall in 10th grade on Sept. 11 at Line Mountain and they turned on the televisions and I was in shock at what I was seeing,” he said.
“I knew my uncle had an office in one of the towers so I was very nervous but it turned out he wasn’t there and that sparked me to think of the military.”
Wiest enrolled in the Marines in 2009 and did his training at Paris Island, S.C.
“I got deployed to Afghanistan to a small town with clay buildings,” he said.
“They would turn off the electricity at night,” Wiest said. “When I tell you we were in the middle of nowhere it’s because were. We barely had running water.”
Wiest said even though he thought of the military while watching the coverage of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, his first reaction, past the shock of it, was he wanted to show his patriotism.
“The minute you graduate boot camp, no matter what branch, you get a sense of accomplishment,” he said. “It’s nice to hear how thankful people arw. I felt great to better myself for my daughter and this was the one thing I knew I could do for myself, my daughter and my country.”
Wiest said being deployed was “humbling.”
The people there were grateful because they didn’t have the ability to stand up to the Taliban,” Wiest said. “People would bring us gifts, meals, and were just appreciative of us being there.”
Fellow veteran Ian Marshall, 34, of Sunbury, said he runs into Valley residents who served and they always connect.
“I understand exactly what he and everyone else goes through and remembers,” Marshall said. “I am proud of all my brothers and sisters who have served and Sept. 11 is a day that I think we all take the day to remember.”
Wiest said during one day of patrolling he had a shot fired at him but the Afghan police and military were quick to the scene and he was fortunate no combat took place.
“That brings me to what has happened currently,” he said. “I think there was absolutely a better way to leave. It goes a lot against the Marine Corps. and how we do things. The abrupt pull-out was not an orchestrated process.”
Wiest said he stopped watching the news after the recent attack that killed American soldiers.
“At this point, it just aggravates me especially seeing the Marines that just died,” he said.
“We lost 11 over 8 months engaged in actual combat when I was there and now we pull out and people at a civilian airport are getting killed. After seeing this I have just turned the news off.
“We were there for 20 years protecting and basically we just left them there and the Taliban has our equipment and if any of this is used on anyone I hope there is accountability.”
Wiest said history repeats itself.
“The country brings itself together through times of war,” Wiest said. “When Sept. 11 happened everyone came together no matter who you were and history repeats itself. One way or another I do not believe we are done overseas and I hope the country as a whole doesn’t wait to react. We didn’t finish what we started in my opinion and even though we took out a lot of high-profile targets, there is always someone ready to fill those shoes.