SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Ian Marshall will wake up today and remember that Sept. 11, 2001, was the day he decided he wanted to protect the United States.
He was in 7th grade at Shikellamy.
Marshall, 34, who graduated from Shikellamy High School in 2006, remembers going to class that dreadful day.
“It was a normal morning and then all of sudden we were told to stop class and turn on the televisions,” Marshall said. “I was in shock at what I was seeing.”
Marshall said he was glued to the television for the next several days, but the one thing that stuck out most of all was his commitment on that day to serve the country.
“I knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “I began researching and then I waited until my senior year and I signed up to serve.”
Marshall signed up to the National Guard and went to Fort Jackson, S.C., for nine weeks, before then being transferred to Fort Lee, Virginia, for another nine weeks of training.
From there, Marshall was sent to Afghanistan in 2007 where he would spend a full year working on a military base and guarding 50 civilian Afghans.
“They were great people,” he said. “I had no issues but I will tell you they were deathly afraid of the Taliban.”
Marshall said he remembers his time in Afghanistan well because Sept. 11 was a daily reminder.
“Now what I see I don’t like,” he said. “I think we left too fast.”
Marshall said he doesn’t believe much planning and thought went into the decision to leave Afghanistan because of the hurried exit.
“Just look at it,” he said. “We basically got up and left everything. No guidance on anything it seems and we left the Taliban everything and I think this could all come back to hurt us.”
Marshall said he has paid attention daily to the continued news about Afghanistan.
“People need to understand it is a whole different world over there,” he said. “When I was there it was a lot worse and we did a good job of maintaining and protecting. Now the unknown comes in because without our presence there who knows what the Taliban will do.”
Marshall said he stays in contact with fellow military veterans who served.
“About 300 of us just had dinner and the talk was all pretty much the same,” he said. “We are not happy with the way all of this went.”
Marshall said he missed home while he deployed but had the chance to discuss one of his favorite spots, The Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, with Afghanistan soldiers.
“I told them I’d buy them a beer if they ever made it to the United States,” he joked. “But I got to hang my Americus Hose Co. flag proudly while being over there.”
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said he was proud of Marshall for his service.
“I am absolutely proud and the Americus is proud of our members, and a number of members who served in Afghanistan and Iraq during the last 20-year war,” Alex said. “Mr. Marhsall is one of those that stood up and showed up and defended our country.”
But for today, Marshall said he will reflect on his time served, remember the soldiers who lost their lives, and the countless people who were killed in the brutal attacks at the Twin Towers.
“I am proud of my service and I am proud I got to serve my country,” he said. “Today is a day that not just me needs to remember, but I think we all need to reflect.”