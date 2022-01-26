SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. on Tuesday announced its 2022 Board of Directors.
Elected by its members in November, the new board began on Jan. 18. The Board of Directors are President Melissa Rowse, Vice President Aimee Buehner, Secretary Jody Ocker, Treasurer Jeb Stotter, and members David Klacik, Katrina Mouery, Christi Emel, Slade Shreck, Doris Carroll-Maruska and Andrea Wary.
The board will be focusing on the lower level renovations of the Albright Center and promotion of its marketing brand, ThinkSunbury in 2022.
“The board of directors is very excited for 2022 as we recover from the negative effects of the pandemic,” according to an SRI media release. “People can expect our recurring events such as River Fest and Brews on Lake Augusta to be more robust this year, as well as some new events to bring people and vibrant activity to Sunbury. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Sierra Woodling, executive director, and Amanda Furlong, administrative assistant, for all their support in helping with these initiatives.”
