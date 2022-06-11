SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Police will host a yard sale on June 17, residents will be swimming and there will be some unfamiliar sounds of pro wrestlers slamming each other on a mat as the Sunbury Ice Rink will be the place to be, according to city officials.
The Sunbury Fire Police will host the yard sale beginning at 9 a.m. where the proceeds will go to the department for equipment, according to Mary Colyer.
“We will have a lot of stuff for people to come out and buy,” she said. “We are hoping people will come out and support us.”
The yard sale will be held inside the rink and will run until 4 p.m., Colyer said. The Sunbury Fire Police are looking to purchase Guardian Lights, which are lights for motorists to see the fire police for up to four miles away, Colyer said.
Swimming will also be open to the general public and WXWC4 pro wrestlers will make appearances throughout the day to sign autographs at the pool before wrestling takes place at 7 p.m.
Scheduled to make appearances are former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars Ricardo Rodriguez and Virgil, the former bodyguard for the WWE Hall of Famer Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, along with Headshrinker Samu, who just recently resigned a contract with WWE as part of the companies legends group.
There will also be an appearance by Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mary Murphy Kahn, who will be a guest referee for WXWC4.
“This will be a fun day and night in Sunbury,” WXWC4 owner Samu Anoa’i, said. “We look forward to seeing everyone and especially the guest referee.”
Fans will be able to meet and greet with Rodriguez, who spent time in WWE for nearly 10 years as a commentator and personal ring announcer for former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio.
Virgil, who is best known as the hired bodyguard, also represented members of the New World Order during his time in World Championship Wrestling, where he looked out for stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Goldberg and several others in the late ’90s and early 2000s.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the rink will be busy and that’s what he likes to see.
“We hope everyone comes out and supports the Sunbury Fire Police, the pool and pro wrestling,” he said.
The yard sale is free for anyone to attend. The Sunbury Pool will also be open throughout the day.
Tickets are $15 for the evening wrestling event and are available at the Americus Hose Co., at 100 Linden St.
The event starts at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 5 p.m. for a special meet and greet for fans to get autographs and pictures.