SUNBURY — As the sun set over the Susquehanna River on Friday night, more and more people began to crowd into the first night of the Sunbury River Festival.
Vendors lined both sides of the wall, featuring a variety of food and wares including jewelry, clothing, art and more.
Visitors enjoyed the late summer heat, paired with a slight breeze, and the view.
Sam and Sue Miriello of Shamokin Dam were among the crowd along the river early Friday evening, taking in the shopping and food.
“It’s a beautiful day, the sun is hot but it’s nice in the shade,” said Sue, saying she was heading to her cousin’s shop along the river for some honey. “It’s a perfect venue. You can’t beat this right by the river. We are lucky to live in a community that has such a nice and peaceful venue.”
“It’s nice down here. I like it when they do this kind of stuff,” Sam said. “When there is something on river, we try to come.”
To go with the art theme this year, three artists including Shannon Hennett were on hand painting murals by the river. For those looking for a little more adventure, the Army National Guard had a rock climbing tower available to try.
Hennett, of Northumberland, was using inspiration from across the city in her artwork. “Sunbury has a lot of iconic spots like the Squeeze In,” Hennett said. “We’re just going to follow with the RiverFest theme and make some work that makes you excited.”
Mary Peterman brought her handmade jewelry from her show Luna’s Made With Love to a location along the river. She said she began making jewelry during the pandemic in 2020, and opened an Etsy shop before transitioning into a more permanent spot at 45W in Mifflinburg.
“Gradually it’s grown and this year I got my own website,” Peterman, of New Columbia, said. “It’s been really nice weather and the crowd is starting to pick up. I wish I would have made more stuff.”
The RiverFest continues today, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park.