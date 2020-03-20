SUNBURY — All road construction projects in the city of Sunbury are delayed until further notice, said City Administrator Jody Ocker.
This includes a $443,000 project, which includes three intersections along Fourth Street, the reconstruction of Reagan Street from Front to Fourth and PennDOT paving of Fourth Street from Market to Shikellamy Avenue. The three intersections with Fourth Street are at Arch, Packer and Reagan streets started work last week with C&R Charles Excavating, of Port Trevorton, as lead contractor.
The projects were on strict timelines for grant purposes, but Ocker anticipates the deadlines to be extended. All suspended projects were made safe and suspended on Friday, she said.