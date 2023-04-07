SHAMOKIN DAM — Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam will be closed for about seven months beginning April 17 during construction of a bridge in the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
PennDOT announced the closure of Route 1021, better known as Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam, between Route 15 and Park Road as the primary contractor, Trumbull Corporation, begins the excavation work to prepare for the construction of a new bridge that will relocate the road over the new bypass.
A detour using Park Road, Grangers Road and Route 15 will be in place during construction which is expected to be completed in November.
Shamokin Dam borough manager Ed Hovenstine doesn't expect the road closure will be much of an inconvenience to motorists.
"Most people use Sunbury Road as a bypass from the Strip," he said.
For residents like Dean Davis who live along or just off Sunbury Road, the closure will be burdensome and cause them to have to travel further.
"It will be a major inconvenience," said Davis, who has already made plans to carpool with other impacted residents in certain situations. "It's going to take some time getting used to it."
Monroe Township engineer Art Thomas said the plans for the CSVT have been in the works for years.
"Residents have been pretty well informed," he said.
The southern section of the CSVT project in Snyder County is estimated to cost $360 million and involves the construction of about six miles of a new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern section of the CSVT south of Winfield.
Work on the southern section began last June and will be completed by three contracts.
Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will include structures and pavement.
The northern section of the project, which cost about $306 million and includes a bridge over the Susquehanna River and links Route 15 south of Winfield to Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, opened to traffic last year.
New overhead signs will be installed on the bridge and at the Winfield interchange by New Enterprise Stone and Line beginning Tuesday. There will be lane closures and motorists traveling those areas may experience 15-minute delays.