SUNBURY — The New Year's Eve party that will be held at the Albright Center for the Arts will have music, food and a "roaring" good time.
The New Year’s Eve Gala: Roaring Back to the 20s will be held from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Center, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury. The party will honor Sunbury's 100th anniversary of being incorporated as a city and benefit the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration in 2022, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the founding of Sunbury.
"We're looking forward to kicking our Semiquincentennial and celebrating our city," said Committee member Victoria Rosancrans. "We are excited about what the future holds for our city."
The city was laid out in 1772 and incorporated as a city in 1921. The theme was chosen to honor The Roaring Twenties, said Rosancrans.
Sixty tickets were sold for the event. While more were available, the sale had to be cut off this week to get an accurate count for food, she said.
Nevertheless, the guests will have plenty of opportunities for a lively night, said Committee Chair Jody Ocker.
"It's going to be a fun time — 1920s style," said Ocker. "It will be fun to take a trip back in time. There will be great food and great music. I'm going to have a great time."
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes from that time period. All decor will be inspired by the 1920s, Rosancrans said.
The New Year’s Eve event will include entertainment by Blue River Soul and heavy hor d’oeuvres by Elders Catering.
The night will also have a wine pull fundraiser. At $10 a ticket, attendees have a chance to win bottles of wine or beer from local wineries and breweries, including a limited edition bottle of wine from Whispering Oaks Vineyard. There will also be a tasting of certain drinks and also a cash bar.
Sponsors include Iron Vines Winery, Spyglass Ridge Winery, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Eclipse Brewing Company, Three Beards Brewing, Weis Markets, Sunbury Broadcasting Media Partners, Purdy Insurance, Zimmerman Motors, McGuigan's Public House and Schindler’s Studio.
"We're also going to have a display for more information for the Semiquincentennial events, and swag available for purchase," said Ocker. "It will be a great way to kick off a year of celebration."
A weeklong celebration that begins July 4, 2022, is also being planned. Visit the website or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sunbury250 for more information.