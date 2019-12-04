Robert Zimmerman Jr., who will be named the 2019 Sunbury Rotary Club Citizen of the Year on Thursday, had his award and accolades announced to the nation Tuesday by Congressman Fred Keller.
Keller, R-12, gave a one-minute speech about the owner of Zimmerman’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Truck that was broadcast by C-SPAN and later uploaded to Keller's Youtube channel.
"Well deserved for someone that has exemplified the attributes of public servant leadership in our community for over 50 years," Keller said. "On behalf of the people of Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, I again congratulate Robert C. Zimmerman Jr. on being named person of the year.