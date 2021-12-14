SUNBURY — Sunbury officials expressed gratitude to the Sunbury Rotary Club for its $5,800 grant donation for the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park.
The grant from the Rotary Club, presented by city resident and Rotarian Victoria Rosancrans, will be used to purchase signage for the first phase of the project.
Rosancrans presented the check to the city and an award to the Sunbury Boy Scout Troop 333, of Sunbury, for all their work in placing the flags on Veteran's Memorial Bridge this past year.
"We believe in this project and we wanted to help," Rosancrans said to council members.
Boy Scout Tyler Tegge, 16, of Sunbury, said he was thankful to the Rotary Club.
"This is awesome and it shows our hard work is paying off," he said.
The wetlands project in Sunbury will continue to move forward in 2022 as Sunbury City Council members agreed to use $57,000 of community development block grant money to start funding the project.
Solicitor Joel Wiest and Mayor Kurt Karlovich also set up a nonprofit for the Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park, or SWEEP. Wiest said he is donating his services to the new foundation in order to see the project through.
Karlovich began his political career in 2017 with a quest to turn the wetland area located between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets into a destination for visitors and tourists.
Karlovich did not seek reelection but was elected by council to stay on as the chairman of SWEEP after he is officially out of office on Jan. 3.