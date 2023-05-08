SUNBURY — Officials in Sunbury will explore a partnership with Northumberland County at the former Knight Celotex site.
By a 3-1 vote, Sunbury officials agreed to send a contract to Northumberland County Commissioners that would allow the city to become a 50-50 partner in the 21.83-acre site.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted to take more time to review the contract and allow the public to have input.
“If anyone on this council does not want the public to have say, then say so,” Brosious said before the vote was taken.
Councilmen John Barnhart, Jim Eister and Ric Reichner voted in favor of sending the contract, which was not provided to the public yet, over to commissioners.
Brosious, the lone no vote, read parts of the document to the public and said the city would only become a 50-50 partner when the county was able to recoup $3 million dollars in any money spent to develop the site.
City resident Victoria Rosancrans, who is also running for City Council, asked council to listen to Brosious and table the vote until a public work session was held.
Brosious asked for a work session on the Celotex site in January.
In 2021, the 1400 Susquehanna Ave. site, vacant for 13 years, had the potential for new life after a $2 million grant was announced.
Sunbury’s request for funds through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program was among those granted by then-Gov. Tom Wolf.
The funds were to be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers a dime, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
That deal is now off the table, officials said.
Brosious said he saw the new contract for the first time Friday night.
“It’s very disappointing that council passed an agreement with the county without having a public work session or even sitting down with county officials to know their ideas for the location,” Brosious said.
Brosious said he would review the document and provide information to the public. He asked council to table the vote.
“I know this won’t pass, but I am asking to table this until we get to sit with the commissioners and the public,” he said.
Council then passed the motion.
“I am in full favor of developing this property but we need to do it wisely and involve everyone,” Brosious said. “I wanted the public to have knowledge and input on this partnership and know the elected official vision for the property. We cheated them out of this opportunity because we rushed to get this passed.”
There was also a dispute over whether the property is contaminated, which has been a back-and-forth debate for more than a decade.
Recently, Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano had said in interviews the site had previously had issues and there were reports of areas being contaminated.
Brosious said Schiccatano has gone on the record multiple times saying the property is contaminated and the city has no idea what the property can be used for.
Brosious said he spoke to Schiccatano but that Brosious was unaware of any meetings taking place between county officials and city officials.
According to city solicitor Joel Wiest, Sunbury has documents saying the property is not contaminated.
Brosious said that was good news, but he still wanted to sit with the other elected officials and members of the public to discuss the site.
Backer said he spoke with members of council about the site.
“I appreciate council voting in favor for this initiative to bring economic development into the city at the Celotex site,” he said. “It’s unfortunate it was not a unanimous vote, but I have spoken with Councilmen Eister, (Lisa) Martina, Reichner, and Barnhart at length about this site and appreciate them realizing the need for this property to be developed.
“This property has been vacant since November 2008 and off the tax rolls. The city and its citizens have waited long enough for economic development on that site and the creation of family-sustaining jobs.”
Brosious said Backer never spoke to him.
“It’s a shame the city administrator never found the time to speak to me about the site,” Brosious said.