SUNBURY — Major crimes are down in the city, and Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he wanted to thank the police department and residents for the dip in violent crimes.
Hare said although officers are still very busy conducting drug investigations, major incidents have been kept at bay, and he credits it to the constant patrolling and residents doing their part in following the law.
“We have seen a dip in major incidents and I believe it is because of the constant presence of our officers out on the streets,” he said. “I also think our residents are doing their part by keeping us informed of what is going on in the city.”
Hare said he has also instructed his officers to patrol neighborhoods and park the cruiser and get out and speak with residents and especially children.
“We have our officers out showing children the police cars, speaking to them about what we do and just out chatting with people,” he said.
“This is community policing, and we are getting good feedback that our officers are taking the time to talk with people.”
Hare said crime can spike at any time, but the dip has given officers a chance to investigate other things.
“We do have some major trials coming up that our officers are preparing for, but this is giving them a chance to get caught up,” he said.
“This all has been a great effort to work together with the officers and residents.”
Mayor Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the police department, said he is also thankful to the residents.
Brosious and Hare said the recent Sunbury Summer Kick Off event went smooth and there were zero major incidents after a few thousand people came in and out of the city.
“I am very happy with our police department and their efforts to keep violent crimes down in Sunbury,” he said. “Chief (Brad) Hare and I have been working hard to keep our officers on the streets patrolling by giving our officers everything they need to be more efficient and effective. I am very proud of everything they do for city and our citizens. I said it once and I will say it again. If you come to Sunbury and commit a crime you will be caught. Our police force has proven it time and time again.”