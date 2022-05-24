SUNBURY — The popular Sunbury Soapbox Derby is canceled for the third straight year, but COVID-19 is not the cause.
This time, there are too many roads closed in the city.
City Clerk Jolinn Barner said she received word from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials that Route 61, which is the city's Market Street from the area of 10th Street to Fifth Street, cannot be shut down this year during the July event because of the Reagan Street Project.
Barner said the city applied to PennDOT to close the road for a few hours on Sunday, July 2, but state officials said with the section of Reagan Street being closed they couldn't close two major roads at once.
Barner said she received a call from Mary L. Guinter, Tort Coordinator at PennDOT, with the bad news because of the Reagan Street Project.
The project is currently ongoing. Reagan Street, from Fourth to Second is closed for the construction which is expected to be complete in August.
Barner said the city is disappointed because the Soapbox Derby was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, and the city was looking forward to its return.
"We will plan for next year and make it even better," Barner said.
City Councilman Jim Eister said he is also disappointed but understands the decision.
"We get it but we are disappointed," he said.
Eister said city officials looked at other areas in Sunbury to hold the race but Market Street is wide and has the perfect slope for the 20 soapbox cars to race down.
"We really can't go anywhere else as everywhere we looked the slope was too much and would risk injury," he said.
Eister said about 75 children, in different age groups, participate in the event each year.
"We will plan for 2023 and make it the best one yet," he said.
The 17-year city tradition is typically the last event of the annual Sunbury Celebration.