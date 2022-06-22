SUNBURY — The Sunbury Social Club (SSC) on Packer Island is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the SSC is hosting a Community “Come One Come All” Carnival event on July 9 on the grounds.
To make this a truly community event, they are inviting local civic and community organizations to join in this celebration by setting up a stand at the SSC carnival. Looking for non-profit groups (501c) to sponsor a stand of their choosing (bring your stand and set it up) for whatever you’d like. All proceeds from your stand will benefit your organization with no stand fee. Regular vendors that aren’t nonprofit status will also have no stand fee.
Looking at an old time carnival theme with some of the following suggestions: milk bottle toss, funnel cake, dime pitch, gold fish, cotton candy, dunk booth, kettle corn, French fry, hot sausage, snow cones, ring toss.
Sign up at jeichner@ptd.net or call the SSC at 570-286-9422 for details. RSVPs needed by June 25. A signup sheet will also be available at the SSC bar. Spots will be limited and on a first come first serve for stand basis for stand choice. Kick Off meeting will be June 30 at the Sunbury Social Club.
— THE DAILY ITEM