This week, 30 Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) employees and Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members, including one from Sunbury were recognized for their extraordinary service to veterans and citizens across the commonwealth and nation.
The ceremony took place as part of Pennsylvania National Guard and Veterans Day at the State Capitol, an event to raise awareness and support for both the DMVA and PNG.
Among the individuals recognized for their extraordinary service was Staff Sgt. Courtney Lee Burgard, Sunbury, of the Pa Army National Guard.
The PNG is the second largest National Guard in the nation and is comprised of nearly 18,000 soldiers and airmen who reside in every county across the commonwealth. The PNG is part of the DMVA’s dual mission, which also includes providing programs and services to Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans, the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.
