SUNBURY — Sunbury officials continue to work on a 2023 budget that is still about $50,000 short of meeting the $4.6 million projected spending plan.
The figures included employees in the city receiving a two percent raise.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup began Monday's budget meeting by telling council and Mayor Josh Brosious that the budget was balanced because he planned on using a $100,000 carryover from 2022 but city Controller Jerome Alex said he didn't think it was a good idea.
"This is not a good way to do this," Alex said. "If we don't have to use the surplus then we shouldn't."
Troup agreed and said he was basing the budget on the numbers that were given to him.
Alex and Troup then asked council to continue to find ways to save money.
The top paid spots in Sunbury include City Administrator Derrick Backer, City Clerk Jolinn Barner, who was hired in 2019 at a starting salary of $31,699 and will receive the same $63,440 as Backer, just three years later.
In the new budget, the City Administrator position was removed and replaced with a line item for a grant writer, with a starting pay of $45,000.
Councilman Jim Eister said the title of City Administrator may change but the position itself should remain in the budget.
Mayor Josh Brosious said the position needs to be reevaluated.
"The city needs to reevaluate the city administrator position and the progress this position has made for the city of Sunbury," he said. "I believe this position should be moved to a grant writer. The goal of the administrator was to build community relationships with our citizens and businesses and help them when needed. I do not believe this has taken place over the last year as I was in the mayor's position."
In 2019 council hired an outside firm for $12,000 to write grants, which was unsuccessful, officials said.
As city administrator Backer does not oversee any department but instead focuses on projects, including grant funding, rebuilding the downtown and meeting with various other county, state and federal leaders to help secure funds for the city.
Barner oversees the day-to-day operations and reports to council and the mayor, according to city officials.
The next highest-paid non-uniform positions in the city are city streets Supervisor Steve Welker, and Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski.
Welker is set to earn $61,700, up from the $56,000 he earned in 2019, while Wojciechowski will earn $47,300, up from the $40,000 he was hired at two years ago.
The other top spots in Sunbury are within the police department with three officers making more than $75,000 and Police Chief Brad Hare earning $88,437.
City police are dealing with two homicides and three attempted homicides all of which allegedly took place this year. City officials said Hare, Bremigen and Slack work countless unpaid hours on investigations and have since been able to solve dozens of crimes lingering in the city.
The 2023 proposed budget has the hiring of an additional officer to the department bringing the staff up to nine officers.
Troup earns $38,145 from the city while he also collects additional income from the Shikellamy School District and Northumberland County for collecting taxes.
The city treasurer's office has two staff members who will also receive the two-percent raise, plus an additional one-percent raise split from the other two entities, according to Troup.
City officials will meet again next week for another budget meeting before attempting to pass a first reading of the spending plan at the Nov. 14 City Council meeting.