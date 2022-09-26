SUNBURY — Even after a two percent raise for employees of Sunbury, the city is in “great financial shape,” according to Treasurer Kevin Troup who addressed City Council Monday during the second of the budget meetings regarding a proposed $4.4 million spending plan.
“As long as we continue to watch what we do we should be in great financial shape," Troup said.
Council members discussed each department and where there would be more spending and where they could cut in order to save money.
One of the topics of the night was the code department placing $45,000 in a line item for blight removal, but Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious questioned the request saying that should be the job of the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority.
"That seems like what the authority is for," Brosious said. "They get the houses, they advertise the homes to sell and they get the money. We should get more of a grip on what they doing."
Each of the departments added and subtracted various things within the department and asked Troup to rework the numbers.
"We are about $460,000" over where we should be, but we will be OK once we get deeper into the numbers," he said.
Council members also discussed health care for city employees and are getting the final numbers on what the costs will be entering 2023.
Brosious said another session will be announced once Troup gets the new numbers together for the employee raises and health care costs, and the additions to various departments.