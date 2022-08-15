A 17-year-old Sunbury teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Upper Augusta Township, state police at Stonington reported.
In a release sent late Sunday night, state police did not identify the teen, who was a passenger in a vehicle four others, ranging in age from 12 to 18.
A 2004 Saturn being driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling west on Renns Road outside of Sunbury when the vehicle struck a rock on the south shoulder with the left front tire. The vehicle traveled across the road and hit a tree stump on the northern shoulder.
State police said the vehicle then traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.
One of the 17-year-old teens was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three passengers, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, Devyn X. Frederick, were transported to Geisinger with minor injuries. A 12-year-old girl was also sent to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.
According to state police, only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
State police were assisted on the scene by fire departments from Northumberland, Washington, Southside, Upper Augusta and Sunbury, along with EMS providers from Americus, Geisinger, AREA and Evangelical and the Northumberland County Coroner's office.